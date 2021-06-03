Tiger Woods Found Unconscious Immediately After Crash, Affidavit States

Tiger Woods was found unconscious in his SUV following a car crash in Southern California last month, authorities have stated in new court documents released on Friday and obtained by multiple news outlets.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in an affidavit that the pro golfer was first discovered by a man who lives near the site of the accident in Rolling Hills Estates and heard the crash take place. While the man first on the scene told authorities that Woods was not responding to him, Carlos Gonzalez, the first deputy on the scene has said that the athlete was able to speak to him and answer basic inquiries.

Also in the affidavit, it's noted that Woods told deputies both at the scene of the crash and later at the hospital that he did not know how the crash occurred and did not remember driving.

This new information comes in a statement of probable cause after Schloegl requested a search warrant be approved for the Genesis SUV's data recorder, known as a black box. He has asked for the data from Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. The crash is said to have occurred around 7 a.m. on Feb. 23.

"I believe the data will explain how/why the collision occurred," Schloegl wrote.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said that criminal charges stemming from the accident are unlikely.

Woods suffered major injuries to his right leg and required immediate surgery after the rollover crash. The 45-year-old athlete has since been transferred to Cedars-Sinai to continue his recovery.