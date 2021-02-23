Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Serious Car Crash

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a statement. According to the LASD, the 45-year-old athlete had to be pulled from his vehicle by firefighters and paramedics and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for injuries.

Woods was the sole driver and occupant in the crash, which took place on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle sustained major damage. Although the LASD's statement said that the jaws of life had to be used to pull Woods from the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the jaws of life were not used.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said that the golfer has suffered multiple leg injuries and is in surgery, in a statement obtained by Golf Digest writer Daniel Rapaport.

Story updated with statement from Woods' agent Mark Steinberg:



"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."https://t.co/z7kdbXOmLZ — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 23, 2021

Woods was in Los Angeles for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, which his foundation -- the TGR Foundation -- runs. He was also filming a series with Discovery and GOLFTV, in which he gives on course instruction to celebrities including Jada Pinkett Smith, David Spade and Dwyane Wade. Both Spade and Wade shared posts on social media from the experience.

Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021

Jada Pinkett Smith also tweeted on Tuesday that she was with Woods on Monday. "Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning," she wrote. "Was just with him yesterday. Don't take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you're good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!"

A number of celebrities took to social media to offer prayers and well wishes for Woods, including Alex Rodriguez, who wrote, "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."

The PGA Tour sent out a statement on Tuesday.

"We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today," the statement reads. "We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Woods was driving a Genesis GV80 at the time of the crash. Genesis said in a statement, "This morning, Genesis was saddened to learn that Tiger Woods had been in an accident in a GV80. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiger and his family at this time."

Meanwhile, Woods underwent his fifth back surgery in January -- a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve -- his team shared on social media. Woods experienced discomfort following the PNC Championship he competed in with his 11-year-old son, Charlie, in December. Doctors believed the surgery was successful, and expected him to make a full recovery.

The athlete said that he was excited to get back out there following his operation. "I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour," he said at the time.

Back in 2009, Woods was involved in another serious car crash outside his Windermere, Florida, home when he hit a fire hydrant and then slammed into a tree at 2:25 a.m., according to police reports at the time. In 2017, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Florida. According to the police report, his black Mercedes was stopped in the roadway in the right lane, and Woods was "asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up" while the car was still running with its break lights and right turn signal on.

In a statement, Woods said he was under the influence of prescription drugs.

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," his statement read. "I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. … I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."