TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Gets Real About His 'Dangerous' Presidency During DNC

Sarah Cooper has gained fame from her Donald Trump TikTok impersonations, but on night four of the Democratic National Convention she got real about the "dangerous" part of his presidency.

"I heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things. I've heard them over and over and over again," Cooper began. "But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic."

"OK, here's the truth, Donald Trump doesn't want any of us to vote because he knows he can't win fair and square," she added. "So whether you plan to vote by mail or in person, wearing your mask, it is your vote and it's your right. Don't let Donald Trump take that away from you."

That same night, host Julia Louis-Dreyfus took multiple digs at Trump, calling out his tax returns, his controversial photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church amid the Black Lives Matter protests, and more.

John Legend and Common also delivered a passionate and empowering performance of their Oscar-winning song, "Glory." The Chicks also sang the National Anthem.

For more DNC coverage, see below.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.