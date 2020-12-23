Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Throw 'Game of Thrones' Themed Christmas Dinner Complete With Epic Costumes

Winter has arrived for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The country stars celebrated Christmas, alongside their three daughters, with a special Game of Thrones themed dinner party.

The theme wasn't limited to just decorations, but wardrobe as well. McGraw, Hill and all their kids embraced the theme with some surprisingly elaborate cosplay.

McGraw shared some snapshots to Twitter on Monday, where he excitedly showed off the outfits.

"So we had a "Game of Thrones" themed dinner at home with the kiddos," McGraw wrote. "Merry Christmas!"

So we had a "Game of Thrones" themed dinner at home with the kiddos

Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/9NKSSmM19E — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 21, 2020

According to pair of pics, Hill, 53, dressed up as the menacing, blue-skinned Night King. Meanwhile, their youngest daughter, Audrey, 19, went as Sansa Stark, Maggie, 22, came as the sword-swinging Jamie Lannister, and Gracie, 23, dressed up as the young King Joffrey Baratheon.

McGraw, 53, also got in on the dress-up fun, donning a fur robe and thick fake red beard to transform into Tormund Giantsbane.

McGraw and Hill then embraced their love of fantasy fiction on Tuesday, when the country singer shared a photo from yet another costumed night of family fun -- this time, dressing up as Harry Potter characters.

"Harry Potter night. Who is who?" McGraw captioned the fun photo, showing all the family members decked out like different characters from the fantastical wizarding world of the Potter universe.

Harry Potter night. Who is who? pic.twitter.com/zxcRr2g78q — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 23, 2020

McGraw opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about spending family time together in quarantine, and how great it's been to share more time with his wife and kids.

"It's been so much fun because our three daughters have been home with us for the last month," he marveled. "This morning our two California girls left to go back home, but Audrey's still here. And we had a month of just staying here at the house... The girls set the table outside every night and made big meals. It's nice to sit with your daughters, having a glass of wine and talking about politics and getting into these political arguments and discussions, and playing these games."

Check out the video below to hear more.