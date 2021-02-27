Time's Up Calls Out Golden Globes After HFPA Vows to 'Bring in Black Members'

Time's Up is calling out the Golden Globes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association vowed to include more "Black members" into their organization. In a social media post on Friday, Time's Up wrote, "A cosmetic fix isn’t enough. #TIMESUPGlobes #TIMESUP."

"Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Not a single Black member out of 87," the post read, which included a cracked Golden Globe trophy.

Time's Up's actions come after an investigation by the Los Angeles Times brought awareness to the fact that the HFPA's 87-member group of international journalists currently has no Black members. When nominations were announced, the HFPA was criticized for not including any Black-led movies, like One Night in Miami, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods or Judas and the Black Messiah, in the Best Picture category.

Ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, the HFPA released a statement to the press on Friday.

"We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them," the statement read. "We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible."

Ava DuVernay tweeted, "Old news. New energy."

Judd Apatow also wrote, "So many crazy things about the @goldenglobes and the Hollywood Foreign press but this is awful. #timesupglobes."

Meanwhile, "A cosmetic fix isn’t enough," appeared to be the main statement many Hollywood artists appeared to be tweeting. See more statements below.

The 2021 Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage.