Timothy Olyphant Co-Hosts a True-Crime Podcast About a Deadly Ponzi Scheme (Exclusive Trailer)

Deadwood and Justified actor Timothy Olyphant lends his voice and star power to Wondery’s latest true-crime podcast, Billionaire Boys Club. And ET can exclusively share the trailer for the new series about a get-rich-quick plan gone wrong.

Co-hosted by Olyphant and Tracy Patton, Billionaire Boys Club recounts the real-life story that took place during the 1980s, when a group of wealthy boys from Los Angeles attempted to lure people into investing millions of dollars in their massive Ponzi scheme. However, things quickly fall apart when their leader, Joseph Hunt, turned to kidnapping and murder in order to cover their losses.

Before the decade was over, the gig was up and Hunt was the subject of an investigation for the murder of alleged con artist Ron Levin.

“I loved working on Billionaire Boys Club,” Patton tells ET about the series. “This is a story I was familiar with however once I started working on the script (performance work) I was absolutely in awe of the twists and turns of this story! I found myself so engrossed as I read the words aloud.”

She adds, “To this day, I am still fascinated by it. The fact that Joe Hunt got into Harvard School for Boys (Now Harvard Westlake) on a scholarship and was able to get these rich boys to be part of his financial club and then commit murders is astounding.”

The six-part series promises to be the latest true-crime sensation from Wondery, which produced previous hits, like Dirty John, Dr. Death, Shrink Next Door and Joe Exotic: Tiger King. While the latter became a hit Netflix docuseries and will soon see Kate McKinnon starring in a limited series, Dirty John was transformed into an anthology crime series starring Connie Britton and Dr. Death is set for Peacock and will star Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater.

Billionaire Boys Club is available to Wondery+ subscribers starting Aug. 3 before being made available to the public on Aug. 18.