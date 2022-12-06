Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Explains Why He'll Never Watch the Family's Reality Show

Grayson Chrisley is opening up about never having watched his family's reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best.

The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley recently sat down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for an episode of her podcast, Unlocked, and explained the fairly simple reason that he's "never watched on episode" of the popular reality series.

"I don't think it's interesting," Grayson said with a shrug, while Savannah laughed. "I mean, I don't like it, but apparently people do... I haven't even watched myself on TV."

When asked about growing up in front of the cameras, Grayson admitted, "I don't know anything different."

"I mean, I didn't really understand what was going on, because I was like, 'I don't really have a choice.' I had fun with it because I didn't understand it," he recalled. "The older I got, the more I was like, 'Oh, I gotta do this.'"

"I thought it was cool, but the cool wears off a little bit," he added.

Grayson and Savannah didn't go into detail about the legal situation facing their parents -- who were recently sentenced to spend a combined total of more than 19 years in prison for tax fraud -- but Savannah shared some thoughts on their perspective on their parents as people.

"We also have to learn just because our parents are our parents doesn’t make them superheroes," she said. "It doesn’t mean they're going to do everything 110 percent. They’re going to mess up. They’re still people. They make mistakes."

Back in September, before Todd and Julie were sentenced, Savannah spoke with ET about how her parents' legal troubles are impacting her.

"This whole legal battle that's been spread across the news, I have had to deal with it from a child’s perspective," she expressed. "I know their hearts and I know the things that they are and are not capable of, and it was just really, really difficult and to not be able to state our truth."

