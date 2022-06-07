Tom Brady Bashfully Models His Underwear Brand in Gisele Bundchen's Video

Five-time Super Bowl MVP winner and an underwear model? What can't Tom Brady do? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was featured in his wife, Gisele Bundchen's, Instagram Story on Monday and he's wearing nothing but his Brady Brand boxer briefs.

"Hey, somebody's brand new underwear!" Bundchen can be heard calling out to her husband while he's in the bathroom. "What is this? Let me see. Let me see your underwear," she continues. "Is that Brady Brand underwear?"

Launching Thursday 06.09: Underwear. The most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape, and is @giseleofficial approved. Get ready to look and feel #BetterInBrady.



Join the waitlist now for early access: https://t.co/q1Gfhl5nzW pic.twitter.com/aoD9SV271i — BRADY (@bradybrand) June 6, 2022

The NFL quarterback was acting shy as he tried to put a towel up to cover his wife's phone while she filmed the funny moment. At the end of the clip, you see a close-up shot of the boxer briefs which have the name "Brady" emblazoned on the waistband.

Brady Brand underwear is launching on Thursday and offers $15 briefs and $20 boxer briefs in a few different color variations.

Sharing Bundchen's cute clip, Brady Brand's Twitter account wrote, "The most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape, and is @gisele approved."

The apparel label was created by the star athlete in collaboration with Jens Grede and Dao-Yi Chow.

Working both off and on the field, Brady announced in March he would be returning to the NFL stage for another season. This, after he teased fans with a short 44-day retirement, citing "unfinished business" and the last year on his Tampa Bay contract.

Referencing his budding future as a fashion entrepreneur, Brady spoke to WSJ Magazine in 2021, saying, "I feel like I'm living two lives. My football life and then my post-football life."