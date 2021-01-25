Tom Brady Heading to 10th Super Bowl: Wife Gisele Bundchen and Fans React!

Tom Brady still has the magic. The famed football super star is heading to the Super Bowl for the 10th time, and his wife -- as well as his fans -- have a lot of feelings about it.

Brady -- who lead the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories out of nine total appearances -- transferred to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, and secured his place in the big game yet again at the end of his very first season under the flying jolly roger flag of his new team.

Brady and the Buccaneers secured their place in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, after beating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game in Wisconsin's Lambeau Field.

Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, led the celebratory charge after the victory, tweeting, "Yeeeeeah Super Bowl here we come!!!!!!"

Yeeeeeah Super Bowl here we come!!!!!! 👊👊👊👊👊😍😍 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 24, 2021

Bundchen then took to her Instagram story to share a snapshot of her husband, over which she drew red hearts and wrote, "We love and are so proud of you, papai!"

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, also celebrated the accomplishment, taking to Instagram to share a pair of photos of the quarterback after Sunday's big win. One photo shows Brady heading over to the stands to give a hug to his 13-year-old son John, whom he shares with Moynahan.

"Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers," Moynahan wrote in the caption.

Famous friends, sports legends, fans and fellow athletes -- including Magic Johnson, JJ Watt, Manny Pacquiao and countless others -- couldn't help but marvel at the accomplishment, and share their support and admiration in no uncertain terms.

Tom Brady playing in his 10th Super Bowl is just beyond me. We will never see this level of greatness ever again. Unreal! — Alex Wood (@Awood45) January 24, 2021

This is Tom Brady’s world and he just let's us live in it. 10th Super Bowl appearance is crazy. — Justin Camp 👑 (@Justin5_6) January 24, 2021

Congratulations to @TomBrady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for punching their ticket to the Super Bowl and being the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl on their home field! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady is heading to his 10th SB and is also the first QB to play the SB in his home stadium... at the age of 43. What in the actual fuck. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 24, 2021

@TomBrady does it again! Every time they say he’s too old, he just goes to another super bowl! 🐐 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 25, 2021

Just absurd what Tom Brady has accomplished in his career.



Undisputed greatest of all time.



Not even remotely debatable.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/eaqgW2dEyb — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2021

This is Tom Brady’s world and he just let's us live in it. 10th Super Bowl appearance is crazy. — Justin Camp 👑 (@Justin5_6) January 24, 2021

Congrats to Tampa Bay for heading to the Super Bowl. Tom Brady is on a mission statement apparently lol. — Joshua McClain (@JoshuaMcClain) January 24, 2021

ME, SOON AFTER TOM BRADY PULLED OFF BEATING AARON RODGERS AT LAMBEAU TO GET TO HIS TENTH SUPER BOWL.pic.twitter.com/xsPVMLJw8M — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 25, 2021

Tom Brady has had a full Hall of Fame career...in the time SINCE I made the cliff prediction. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) January 24, 2021

Brady now extends his record-shattering lead as the quarter back with most Super Bowl appearances, trailed by John Elway with five.

Brady already set the record in 2019 for being the oldest quarter back to ever play in the Super Bowl, back when he was 41. Now, at 43, he's set the bar even higher for others in the future.

Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the defending Super Bowl-champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Buffalo Bills will determine who Brady and the Buccaneers face off against in Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS.