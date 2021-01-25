Tom Brady Heading to 10th Super Bowl: Wife Gisele Bundchen and Fans React!

Tom Brady still has the magic. The famed football super star is heading to the Super Bowl for the 10th time, and his wife -- as well as his fans -- have a lot of feelings about it.
Brady -- who lead the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories out of nine total appearances -- transferred to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, and secured his place in the big game yet again at the end of his very first season under the flying jolly roger flag of his new team.
Brady and the Buccaneers secured their place in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, after beating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game in Wisconsin's Lambeau Field.
Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, led the celebratory charge after the victory, tweeting, "Yeeeeeah Super Bowl here we come!!!!!!"
Bundchen then took to her Instagram story to share a snapshot of her husband, over which she drew red hearts and wrote, "We love and are so proud of you, papai!"
Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, also celebrated the accomplishment, taking to Instagram to share a pair of photos of the quarterback after Sunday's big win. One photo shows Brady heading over to the stands to give a hug to his 13-year-old son John, whom he shares with Moynahan.
"Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers," Moynahan wrote in the caption.
Famous friends, sports legends, fans and fellow athletes -- including Magic Johnson, JJ Watt, Manny Pacquiao and countless others -- couldn't help but marvel at the accomplishment, and share their support and admiration in no uncertain terms.
Brady now extends his record-shattering lead as the quarter back with most Super Bowl appearances, trailed by John Elway with five.
Brady already set the record in 2019 for being the oldest quarter back to ever play in the Super Bowl, back when he was 41. Now, at 43, he's set the bar even higher for others in the future.
Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the defending Super Bowl-champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Buffalo Bills will determine who Brady and the Buccaneers face off against in Super Bowl LV.
Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS.
