Tom Brady Posts Video of Him Living His Best Life Post-Retirement and Divorce

The next phase in Tom Brady's life has only just begun, and it sure looks like he's in heaven.

The 45-year-old former pro athlete took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a highlight reel of what life's been like since he retired for the second time in his career. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is seen having a ball with his boys and busting a sweat tossing the pigskin on the beach.

Some of his former teammates -- Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman -- make several appearances in the video, either playing football, golf or partying it up on a yacht somewhere on the blue seas. In the video, which is set to Charlie Wilson, Pharrell and Snoop Dogg's "Beautiful," Brady appears to walk into a surprise party before moving the party over to a yacht. The party also included a cake with all the helmets Brady donned over the course of his career, including while at Michigan.

But not everyone's happy about his post-retirement life. Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics and former part-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, dropped a comment expressing how he feels about Brady's carefree lifestyle.

"Enough of this retirement bs - time to pick a team and go back for an eighth ring !😂😂😂 Fanatics counts on you for those extra jersey sales," Rubin quipped.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion's retirement (for good) in 2023 was among the biggest life-altering decisions he's made in his life, along with divorcing Gisele Bündchen. Brady previously announced he was retiring in early 2022, only to come out of retirement less than two months later, a point of contention between him and Gisele that ultimately led to the divorce, which was finalized in October 2022.

At the time, a source told ET that Bündchen was "devastated," but added, "Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

After he announced his retirement on Feb. 1, Bündchen was one of the many people to celebrate and congratulate his milestone.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen wrote next to the post along with the praying hands emoji.