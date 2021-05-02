Tom Brady Reads 'Mean Tweets' Including a NSFW One About Wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady isn't afraid to read some negative comments. Ahead of Super Bowl LV, the 43-year-old quarterback appeared on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live for its "Mean Tweets" segment. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's game at Raymond James stadium in Tampa, Florida.

"Tom Brady seems like the type of man that doesn't know how to use a wrench," the first tweet read, which Brady responded to by admitting, "It's kinda true."

"Hi. I'm Tom Brady and I am a cry baby and I have a butthole in my chin!" Brady read next, sadly pointing to his chin and questioning, "Butthole?"

The following mean tweet asked, "Can we be real for a moment? Is there really anyone you'd rather see dropped in a vat of rendered bacon fat than Tom Brady?"

After giving that tweet a good laugh, Brady had a less-than cordial response to the next message. "Hope everyone has a great Monday except for Tom Brady, f**k you Tom Brady," the tweet read. "F**k you," Brady countered.

"Tom Brady, you suck booty... you ugly... you suck... you throw like a fat lady with a flabby arm and a little girl... but [sic] face #TomBrady #suck," the next tweet read. "You suck," he shot back.

The following tweet targeted Brady's emotions, telling the QB, "F**k you Tom Brady, you fat b**ch, I hope you cry."

"I do cry," he insisted in response.

The next one was the most personal yet, referencing Brady's wife, model Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children, Vivian, 8, and Benjamin, 11.

"F**k you Tom Brady. I hope this loss depresses you so bad that you can hardly have sex with your supermodel wife in your giant mansion," Brady read, before miming zipping his lips shut and responding, "I have no comment to that."

The next tweets described Brady as "the personification of an actual butthole taking a s**t," with one person writing, "I HOPE THEY BREAK HIS LEGS," and another chiming in to say that he'll "forever be known as a d**kless b**ch."

"F**k you Tom Brady," the final tweeted read. "I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks."

"That's f**ked up," Brady replied.