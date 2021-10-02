Tom Brady Throws Lombardi Trophy Across the River During Buccaneers' Super Bowl Boat Parade

That was a close one, Tom Brady!

The 43-year-old quarterback and his fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory on Wednesday with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa, Florida. Brady was joined by his children as the celebration took place around the harbor area, instead of the usual street parade. The QB was in great spirits during the event and at one point threw the Lombardi Trophy over the water to his teammate Rob Gronkowski's watercraft.

The moment was captured by various news outlets, as well as posted on Brady's Instagram Story. Luckily his teammate caught the coveted trophy.

"You can hear Vivi yelling 'Dad nooooo' Another clutch catch by @cambamgram," the MVP wrote of his daughter on his video.

Instagram Story

On Sunday, the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, with Brady securing his seventh Super Bowl win. He also posted a video montage on his Instagram, which included the toss and him with teammates Ryan Griffin and Blaine Gabbert.

Brady has received a lot of love from fans, celebs and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. The model took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt message commemorating the big win. She posted a slideshow of snapshots from Super Bowl LV, including a cover pic of a big family embrace on the Raymond James Stadium field.

"Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet," she wrote in part. "It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be. I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball."

