Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Celebrates His Super Bowl Win: 'So Proud'

Bridget Moynahan is proud of her ex, Tom Brady! The 49-year-old actress and model took to Instagram to praise Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday for their impressive win at Super Bowl LV.

"I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55," Moynahan captioned a photo of Brady on the field with the news of the team's win.

Moynahan and Brady share 13-year-old son Jack, and split in late 2006 when Moynahan was pregnant with him. The quarterback moved on with model Gisele Bundchen that same year. Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009 and share kids Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. Moynahan married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

In April 2019, Moynahan opened up about co-parenting with Brady more than a decade after their split.

"Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," Moynahan said at the time. "I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brady celebrated his seventh Super Bowl win on Sunday at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, with Bundchen and his three children by his side. Brady and the Bucs claimed a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.