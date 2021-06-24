Tom Everett Scott and Mía Maestro to Star in Hallmark Mystery Movie (Exclusive)

Hallmark is already gearing up for the fall.

Tom Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why, Southland) and Mía Maestro (Mayans MC, Alias) will star in Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone, adapted from the 2017 novel by best-selling author Phaedra Patrick, for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, ET can exclusively reveal. Ella Ballentine also co-stars.

The movie, which has officially begun production, will premiere in the fall.

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone follows Benedict Stone (Scott) and his wife, Emilia (Maestro), who have separated after 10 years of unsuccessfully trying for a baby. Benedict wants Emilia back, but Emilia needs space. So when Benedict’s teenage niece, Gemma (Ballentine), mysteriously arrives on his doorstep, his life is turned upside down, except she might be the change that he desperately needs to improve himself and to get a second chance at life with Emilia.

“Hallmark is so wonderful at creating enjoyable, heart-warming movies and I’m delighted they’re making one based on my novel,” Patrick said in a statement. “I’m sure that viewers and readers alike will love it!”

Nancy Bennett will executive produce the film, alongside producer Charles Cooper. Peter Benson directs from a script by Melissa Salmons.

This is the latest Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie to surface in recent weeks, joining last month's announcement of Murder, She Baked co-stars Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison's reunion for a new Hannah Swensen mystery.

