Tom Hanks Is Gearing Up For New Projects and Still Donating Blood Plasma (Exclusive)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first major celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 back in early March, while working in Australia, and once he recovered, Hanks donated plasma to help others with the virus. Well, he's still donating plasma to help the cause, and recently has been gearing up for the release of his World War II battleship drama Greyhound. Here's what else Hanks has been up to since returning to Los Angeles.

The couple have been trying to get back to their lives while remaining safe and getting ready for future film projects. Hanks has been keeping busy recording commencement speeches for virtual graduations and remotely hosting Saturday Night Live.

Before Hanks and Wilson left Australia, Hanks was working on preproduction for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, in which the actor plays Presley's longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. ET has learned that efforts are being made for the production team to recommence filming the biopic at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

Hanks also recently made headlines when he strongly encouraged people to wear masks, as cases of COVID-19 are spiking across the country.

"There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," Hanks said during a press conference promoting Greyhound, People reports. "Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things -- I just think shame on you."

In between doing his part to help fight the coronavirus pandemic and trying to get the Elvis picture back on track amid the production shutdown, he's been hanging out with his wife in quarantine. Recently, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Wilson, who opened up about what it's been like stuck at home amid the outbreak.

"In some ways it's been a very creative time, and in some it's been a very reflective time," Wilson shared. "I read this really good Socrates quote the other day, which read, 'Beware of the barrenness of busy life,' and I think that we are absolutely able to reflect on that right now when we are in quarantine and thinking about what's important."

Hanks' new war drama, Greyhound -- which was also written by the two-time Oscar winner -- premieres July 10 on Apple TV+.