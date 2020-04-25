Tom Hanks Jokes That a COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Called 'Hank-ccine'

Tom Hanks has got jokes!

The 63-year-old actor made an appearance on NPR’s podcast Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, where he shared that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, would be donating their blood to help develop a COVID-19 vaccine. He also jokingly shared his opinion on what the potential vaccine should be named.

"A lot of the question is what now, you know? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," Hanks shared. "We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' And in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on, what I would like to call, the Hank-ccine."

"I'm not trying to hog it with a copyright," he laughed. "I'm not going to the patent office."

Hanks and Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly share their coronavirus diagnoses. They have since recovered and are isolating in Los Angeles.

"We are just fine, dandy," he said of their current health. "We had all of the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so that we would not give it to anyone else."

As for how he has been spending his time during quarantine, Hanks shared that he finds ways to keep busy.

"I've done the Marie Kondo-izing of much of my life, I must say," he said. "I found this microphone. That's one thing. I didn't even realize I had this microphone. So I'm glad it was in the original box, so I pulled it out. But I got to say, if I win one hand of Solitaire, I immediately try to see if I can get two in a row, so I'm busy. I am very, very busy enough."

Hanks also touched on his Saturday Night Live home edition appearance, revealing that he filmed it in his "abandoned office that is 10 minutes away from my home."

"What you're seeing down there truly is my taste in decoration, not my wife's taste," he cracked. "Yes, it is me, baby. That is my big, masculine man cave, and you should've been able to tell by the fabulous one-button-only cappuccino espresso maker that was back over my left-hand shoulder."

"That is my crib, and I am proud of it," he added.

