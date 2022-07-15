Tom Parker's Widow Marks First Wedding Anniversary Since His Death

Tom Parker's widow posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband on what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary.

Kelsey Hardwick took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a video montage of the couple's wedding day. In the video, The Wanted singer and Hardwick are singing along at their wedding reception. The video also shows her and her bridesmaids enjoying a special moment.

"Never did I ever think this is how I’d be celebrating our 4 year wedding anniversary Tom," Hardwick shared in the caption. "Most people wish to have their wedding day again, I’d settle for a hug. Miss you immensely and it’s not getting easier but as I promised I would, I’m here, staying positive, toasting you and us and staying grateful for the time we had."

Hardwick went on to recount that her wedding day was "the best day of my life," while vowing to hold on to every memory of it.

The tribute comes nearly four months after Parker died from an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. Parker, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2020, left behind two children.

Ed Sheeran mourned the late star at the time of his death with a tribute on Instagram, writing, "So sad to hear of Tom's passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy x."

His bandmate, Siva Kaneswaran, also took to Instagram and expressed, "Hey Tom, hope you’re having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother x."

ET spoke with Parker in October 2021 and he talked about The Wanted reuniting for a charity concert and releasing their first single in seven years, as well as how he was doing amid his brain tumor battle.

"Well, it's been a really lovely because not only is it been a great distraction ... it's just been nice to just be around love, support, and positivity, you know, because these symptoms come very easily and quickly drag you down," he said. "And you know, just the boys came around with just the right moment, really did to pull me up from the depths."