Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Photographed Having Dinner Together After 'VPR' Reunion

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss once again showed a united front after the Vanderpump Rules reunion show.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Sandoval and Leviss were spotted grubbing at the famed Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood late Thursday night, just after they taped the Vanderpump Rules reunion. According to the outlet, nobody else from the cast attended the grub sesh.

While they didn't engage in any PDA, the outlet also reports they looked very much like a couple, sitting closely together in a booth. TMZ reports they arrived at the famous joint at around 10 p.m., sat in the booth and ordered a bottle of wine, oysters and some entrées.

As for what they talked about, the outlet reports the reunion show was very much the main headline and that, at one point, Leviss was overheard saying, "I can't believe she said that."

Fans will recall that Tom and Raquel were also photographed having a casual chat together on Thursday, after filming for the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules wrapped.

"Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming," a source told ET. "They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things."

In photos obtained by Page Six, Sandoval and Leviss, both wearing all black, appeared to have a pleasant chat. Sandoval was smoking a cigarette throughout the catch up, while Leviss held a water bottle.

The pair even decided to extend their talk, as they both sat on the ground outside the studio where the reunion was being filmed to continue their exchange.

After news broke that Sandoval had a months-long affair with Leviss while in a relationship with Ariana Madix, everyone involved spoke out in statements.

Sandoval apologized to "everyone I've hurt," as well as Madix specifically, writing, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Then, in an exclusive statement to ET, Leviss said in part, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

In a follow up statement, Leviss addressed the status of her relationship with Sandoval, writing, "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead."

Leviss' recent outing with Sandoval came not long after ET exclusively learned she was going to drop the temporary restraining order against co-star, Scheana Shay, who denied getting into a physical altercation with Leviss.

"I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th. We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order. My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the Vanderpump Rules reunion] together," Leviss told ET.

She continued, "The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched but I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress."