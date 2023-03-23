Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Spoke One-on-One After 'Rough' 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Taping, Source Says

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have been spotted together for the first time since Scandoval. The duo was photographed having a casual chat together on Thursday, after filming for the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules wrapped.

"Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming," a source tells ET. "They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things."

In the pics, which were obtained by Page Six, Sandoval and Leviss, both wearing all black, appeared to have a pleasant chat. Sandoval was smoking a cigarette throughout the catch up, while Leviss held a water bottle.

The pair even decided to extend their talk, as they both sat on the ground outside the studio where the reunion was being filmed to continue their exchange.

After news broke that Sandoval had a months-long affair with Leviss while in a relationship with Ariana Madix, everyone involved spoke out in statements.

Sandoval apologized to "everyone I've hurt," as well as Madix specifically, writing, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Then, in an exclusive statement to ET, Leviss said in part, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

In a follow up statement, Leviss addressed the status of her relationship with Sandoval, writing, "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead."

Meanwhile, Madix, who wore a shirt that read "1-800-Boys Lie" to Thursday's taping, wrote on Instagram that her supporters have given her "the strength to continue... through my darkest hours."

"She is planning on coming in calm, cool, and collected, but also say her piece," a source previously told ET of Madix's reunion plan. "She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement. Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that’s all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It's going to be wild."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sure-to-be bombshell reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules, which "so many logistics have gone into," according to a source.

"Bravo has let some of the cast know and plans to remind them on set that filming the reunion is a safe space, and no matter how upset they get, no one should put their hands on anyone. Security will be on the set," another source said. "Bravo wants to make sure Ariana and Tom have the ability to talk, so Andy Cohen is planning to do a sit-down with just them, either together or separately depending on how things go. There is also talk of Raquel getting alone time with or without Sandoval."

