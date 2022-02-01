Tommy Dorfman's Husband Peter Zurkuhlen Files for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen are calling it quits. The 29-year-old 13 Reasons Why star's husband filed for divorce on Tuesday, online court records show.

Dorfman and Zurkuhlen met through a mutual friend in 2005 and got engaged a decade later, before tying the knot in 2016, TMZ reports.

Dorfman came out as transgender last July. In an interview with Time, Dorfman revealed that she had "been privately identifying and living as a woman -- a trans woman" for a year before coming out publicly.

Dorfman also shared that she and Zurkuhlen, who had been together for nine years at that point, decided to "redefine our relationship as friends."

"It’s wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I’m 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different," she explained. "I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man."

The next month, Dorfman told InStyle that she's "never felt better in my life" after switching her hormones.

"I spent 28 years of my life suicidal and depressed and recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction," she said. "I don't think I've ever been genuinely happy until this past year. I look at the Internet chronicle of photos of me since I started working, and I can see how f**king unhappy I was in every photo. It's wild."

"I can sleep now. I wake up moderately happy. I felt it hit, and I was like, 'Let's ride,'" Dorfman added. "And as the testosterone leaves my body, I feel so much better. I'm more energized. I feel how I think I was always supposed to feel."