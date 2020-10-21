Tory Lanez Says Megan Thee Stallion Is Still His 'Friend' Amid 'False' Allegations

A week after Megan was granted a protective order against Tory -- whose real name is Daystar Peterson -- he went live for a lengthy chat with his fans, and claimed the charges were false and that the information going around about him isn't true.

"She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you're saying, the alleged things and alleged accusations to my name, are not true," Tory said. "It's falsified information, it's false information and it's not accurate information."

Earlier this month, the "Say It" rapper was charged with assaulting Megan during an alleged shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills in July. Tory was charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm. Tory responded to the charges by denying the accusations in a tweet that read, "The truth will come to the light."

Megan has not held back when it comes to sharing her side of the story on social media, and has claimed multiple times that Tory shot at her, with bullet fragments allegedly hitting her feet, requiring emergency surgery.

In his most recent video, Tory said he didn't want to have a feud with Megan, and he has no intention of trying to insult or disrespect her.

"I don't ever want to come off like I'm here to bash this girl or I'm here to talk down about this girl, or be at a place where I'm disrespecting her," Tory said. "Because to me, as a person, she's still my friend, no matter what."

"Even if she doesn't look at me like that, I look at her like she's still my friend," he added.

This, however, does not appear to be reciprocal. Shortly after Tory's Instagram Live session, Megan tweeted, "This N***a genuinely crazy."

As part of the protective order issued against Tory last week, must stay at least 100 yards away from Megan, and was ordered to surrender any guns he owns. He is also not allowed to obtain any firearms or ammunition. The court also set his bail at $190,000.

