Travis Barker Says He 'F**king Loves' Kourtney Kardashian, Shares PDA-Filled Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian! The reality star celebrated her 42nd birthday on Sunday, and her boyfriend Travis Barker made sure it was a memorable one.

The Blink-182 drummer sent Kourtney a stunning arrangement of tulips and gardenias, her two favorite flowers. The gigantic display took up much of Kourtney's entryway, with some flowers hanging from the ceiling.

Kourtney showed off the romantic gesture on her Instagram Story on Saturday, tagging Travis and adding a black heart emoji. "My entire house smells yummy," she wrote alongside one pic.

Even Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, couldn't help but marvel at the display. "OK, I just walked into the most gorgeous flower arrangement. You can smell the entire house," she said on her Instagram Story. "This is so beautiful, I've never seen anything like this. Happy birthday, Kourt!"

Kim also honored Kourtney with a slideshow of throwback pics on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash! The person on this planet I’ve known the longest! The person that will try any beauty treatment with me LOL," she wrote. "About Kourt...There’s NO ONE like you! You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much! You always stick up for what’s right and have become the best therapist a girl could ask for! I love you too the end of time and beyond! Have the best birthday, you deserve it all!!!"

Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, shared in her post: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kourtney @kourtneykardash!!!! I am beyond proud of the amazing woman you are... you are the most fabulous mommy, daughter, sister, friend, and auntie and you are an inspiration and such a beautiful source of love and support to all of us! Have the most magical day filled with all of the joy you deserve... I love you beyond measure and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. I love and adore you, Mommy ❤️😍🙏."

As for Kourtney's relationship with Travis, the pair seem to have gotten more serious. The musician recently got inked with Kourtney's name on his chest, and a source told ET the two are "so into each other."

"They act like teenagers who are in love," the source said. "Their chemistry is crazy and everyone around them can see how cute they are together and how happy they make each other. Their relationship has been fun, easygoing and natural and is the real deal."

That chemistry was certainly evident in Travis' birthday post for Kourtney on Sunday.

"I F**KING LOVE YOU! 🖤YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash," he captioned a slideshow of PDA pics.

