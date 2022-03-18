Travis Barker, Sheila E. and Robert Glasper to Perform in 2022 Oscars All-Star Band

Academy Awards producers announced the first slate of performers for the upcoming 2022 Oscars ceremony on Friday, which will include an all-star band featuring drummer Travis Barker, iconic percussionist and singer Sheila E. and prolific pianist Robert Glasper.

The awards show's music director, Adam Blackstone, will lead the group in performances during the show as well as with an in-house orchestra, returning to the Oscars stage this year after last year's modified ceremony. The Samples, a vocal group led by Jason White, also will appear on the show.

Also performing at this year's Oscars, as well as at the post-show Governors Ball, will be DJ D-Nice, who will bring the unifying fun of his Club Quarantine livestreams to the Academy stage. Additionally, D-Nice will host the official Oscars Club Quarantine pre-party, with special guests, via Instagram Live (@dnice and @theacademy) on Friday, March 18, from 6:30-8 p.m. PT.

"I think it's exciting, like, it's Women's History Month, it's quite historic, all of us together," Hall said. "I'm kind of excited and nervous and everything! I think it's gonna be a fun night."

The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.