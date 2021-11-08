Travis Scott Sued by Family of 9-Year-Old Injured at Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott is facing yet another lawsuit in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. The family of a 9-year-old boy that was injured at Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5 is suing the 30-year-old rapper, along with Scoremore Mgmt, Live Nation Entertainment, Cactus Jack Records, and others, attorneys Ben Crump and Alex and Bob Hilliard announced in a press release.

The attorneys filed the lawsuit on behalf of the father of E.B., the child "who was trampled and catastrophically injured" at the concert, per the release. The release additionally notes that E.B. "sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently being hospitalized in a medically induced coma on life support in an attempt to combat his brain, liver, and kidney trauma."

The suit alleges negligence in crowd control, failure to provide proper medical attention, hiring, training, supervision, and retention. The release notes that the lawsuit filing will allow independent experts commissioned by the legal team to access the roped-off crime scene at the festival.

The lawsuit additionally alleges that the defendants failed to stop Scott's performance "until over 40 minutes after city officials said the 'mass casualty event' had begun."

"This young child and his family will face life-altering trauma from this day forward, a reality that nobody expects when they buy concert tickets. Concerts and music festivals such as this are meant to be a safe place for people of all ages to enjoy music in a controlled environment," Crump said. "None of that was true about the Astroworld Festival. This little boy is currently fighting for his life, and his parents will never know the same child they entered Astroworld with."

"We plan to hold everyone who had a hand in this festival accountable for the horrifying and traumatic injuries that this helpless child sustained," Alex Hilliard added. "Organizers have a duty and responsibility to protect their patrons and control the crowd when it gets out of control. It is outrageous that it took as long as it did to stop the show, as many of these deaths and injuries likely could have been prevented or mitigated."

It's not the first lawsuit that has been filed against Scott and others following the Houston, Texas, tragedy, which saw hundreds get injured and eight die. On Monday, TMZ reported that Houston law firm Roberts Markland LLP filed seven lawsuits, all claiming both Scott and Live Nation failed to provide adequate security and a security plan to protect attendees.

Following the tragedy, ET learned that Scott is partnering with BetterHelp to offer free mental health services to those who attended the concert. Variety reported that Scott is also providing refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to the festival.

Multiple outlets additionally reported that Scott is covering the funeral costs of the eight people who died.

Scott previously released a statement on Twitter, writing, "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night."

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life," he continued. "I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support. Love you all."