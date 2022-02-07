Travis Scott's First Festival Headlining Gig Post-Astroworld Canceled

Travis Scott was set to headline his first festival since the Astroworld tragedy in 2021, but now it'll have to wait. The Day N Vegas has been canceled.

The festival announced on Friday that it will have to cancel the highly anticipated event due to "a combination of logistics, timing and production issues." The festival didn't explain further exactly what led to the cancelation, but it did announce that "the refund process will begin immediately."

The "Goosebumps" rapper was supposed to headline Day 3 of the Day N Vegas Festival initially scheduled for Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. When the festival first announced its lineup, Sza was supposed to headline Friday, followed by J. Cole on Saturday and then Scott wrapping things up Sunday. Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, T-Pain and Pusha T were some of the other performers.

It's true that the Houston native is already scheduled to headline the Primavera Sound Festival, but he's only doing so for the South American leg in Brazil, Chile and Argentina in November, meaning Day N Vegas would have been his grand return to the festival circuit in the U.S.

It's worth noting that Live Nation is partly producing Primavera Sound, the same producers behind Astroworld. Day N Vegas was being produced by Goldenvoice, which also runs Coachella and Stage Coach and are a subsidiary of AEG.