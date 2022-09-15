Trisha Paytas Gives Birth to First Child, Reveals Her Epic Name

Congrats are in order for Trisha Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Wednesday!

The YouTube star announced the happy news, sharing some sweet photos of her new bundle of joy from her hospital bed and revealing her daughter's epic name.

"She has arrived," Paytas captioned the pics. "Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon 🙏🏼 born 09.14.22 😇."

Paytas, who identifies as non-binary and uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, announced her pregnancy in February, Instagramming pictures of her sonogram, as well as a picture of multiple positive pregnancy tests, sharing that it was "love at first beat."

Paytas and Hacmon got married in 2021 and had another wedding in Hawaii over the New Year's holiday.

"When real life is better than your dreams 🤩💕🙏🏼 marriage really is bliss 👰🏼‍♀️💍💒 more than I could ever possibly wish for how did I get so lucky???" Paytas wrote in December about tying the knot. "@moses_hacmon thank you for completing me, I feel like life has just begun ❤️❤️❤️."