Trista Sutter Shares Husband Ryan Has Been 'Struggling for Months' With Mystery Illness

Trista Sutter would like some answers. The former Bachelorette revealed on Instagram on Saturday that her husband, Ryan Sutter, has been "struggling for months" with a mystery illness.

As Trista shared, they recently found out that Ryan doesn't have cancer, but doctors are still unsure of what could be causing his symptoms.

"This guy...my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love...is struggling. Not everyday, and not to the point that he can’t work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough," Trista wrote alongside a photo of Ryan. "We’ve been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers."

Trista called the revelation that Ryan doesn't have cancer a huge relief after he displayed symptoms that lined up with lymphoma, but expressed frustration that they still didn't have a diagnosis.

"Part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer," she wrote. "How messed up is that? Don’t worry, I know. It’s messed up. But, that’s where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing."

"And believe me...I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful," Trista continued. "Thankful to not have to be separated from a loved one who is dying due to COVID. Thankful to not have 2 children with a cancer diagnosis. Thankful to have each other and health insurance and jobs and a home and food on the table and healthy family members and all the things that make this life struggle-free."

The mom of two told her fans to not take it personally if she's not posting or answering emails, or is emotional or disconnected.

"Everyone is struggling in some way, behind closed doors. We are young-ish and blessed, but not immune," she shared. "We lived a fairy tale on TV and have a great life for all intents and purposes, but answers would be nice. So, I’m going to keep praying for answers and am hopeful that if you are the praying type, that you’ll think of Ryan when the time comes to send up a message. 🙏🏼❤️#timetobereal #notyourtypicalThanksgiving #imdonewith2020."

Trista and Ryan have been by each other's side for nearly 20 years, since he proposed to her on the very first season of The Bachelorette in 2003.

Three years ago, Ryan supported Trista as she recovered from a seizure on a family trip to Croatia. In a July interview with ET, the couple opened up about the "hard work" that goes into keeping their marriage strong.

"Marriage is hard work and we work constantly on trying to be better, and you have to," Trista shared. "I think that there's so many components that go into happy marriages. And we've been really lucky, but it takes a lot of work."

