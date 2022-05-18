Tristan Thompson Gets a Fan Ejected From NBA Game Over Comments About Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson didn't appreciate one basketball fan's comments about Khloe Kardashian. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe asked her on-and-off beau about the circulating rumors that he got a fan ejected from a November 2021 NBA game, when his then-team, the Sacramento Kings, were in Memphis taking on the Grizzlies.

According to Tristan the fan in question told him, "She talks to different basketball players, you’re just the next one."

In turn, Tristan recalled telling the fan, "Listen here, man. Enjoy the game with your girl because she’s coming here to see me... You’re not going to keep talking about my family like that.'"

After that, Tristan said the fan "got his a** out of there."

Khloe seemed to appreciate Tristan for standing up for her, praising him in a confessional for being "very protective," a quality she considered "very cute."

At the time the episode was filmed, Khloe and Tristan, who share a 4-year-old daughter, True, were in the midst of a brief reconciliation, after he was at the center of multiple cheating scandal.

Things appeared to be going well for the couple at the time, with Khloe telling Tristan, "Once you’re in it’s like the mob, you can’t get out... Scott [Disick] is never leaving. Kanye [West is] never leaving. Looks like you’re never leaving. We’re all here. Forever!"

"More like you’re never leaving me," Tristan replied, something that suited Khloe just fine.

"I think either way it goes, we’re family if you like it or not. I think it’s such a beautiful thing," she told Tristan, before stating in a confessional of her family, "We are great co-parenters. We are great at blending families. We’ve learned that from my mom and my dad."

As fans of the family know, though, Khloe and Tristan's renewed time together did not last long. In January, Tristan confirmed that he'd fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

At the time, he apologized to Khloe, writing on his Instagram Story, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

After news of Tristan's child broke, a source told ET of Khloe, "She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it's really done for now, but she thinks it's for the best."

Last month, Khloe expanded on how she felt at the time while speaking to USA Today.

"When you're hurt so many times -- your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again -- there is a numbing sensation to it," she said, before admitting of the paternity scandal, "That was hard."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.