Trixie Mattel Reveals the Most Surprising Part of 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' (Exclusive)

Trixie Mattel is built for quarantine. So says the RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorite and All Stars 3 winner, who was forced to reschedule her tour dates for next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but is otherwise trying to -- literally -- continue business as usual.

"Quarantina Aguilera, my new drag name," she joked to ET's Brice Sander. "I'm a capitalist, that is the Trixie Mattel way. We really find a way to sell anything. Luckily for my cosmetics company, people may be locked in their houses, but they are still buying mass amounts of clown makeup. And people are still listening to my music and watching my streams and supporting my YouTube channel."

While she may not be on the road right now, Trixie is returning to your TV screen for Friday's premiere of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. She serves as a Queen Supreme on the spin-off, helping a to-be-revealed celebrity get into drag and compete in classic challenges.

"Let me tell you, they are famous and they are underqualified for the job," Trixie teased. "And they pick up quickly -- we're not taking truck drivers and putting them in drag -- but I don't want to watch a Drag Race where everyone is good at everything. I want to see raw enthusiasm transformed into surprising talent."

"You just started wearing a wig yesterday," she continued, "now you're on the main stage in front of RuPaul, in front of TV and God doing this."

The stakes on Secret Celebrity Drag Race are high, with each contestant competing to win the prize money for a charity of their choice. And according to Trixie, the drag queens' mentors are nothing if not competitive, which naturally leads to plenty of onscreen goopery and gaggery -- but ultimately, that's not what most surprised Trixie.

"The celebrity I worked with, we got really close," she explained. "I spend a lot of time with gay people and I'm not always the most comfortable with straight people. I didn't expect to go there, [but] you will laugh and you will cry, let's just say that. It's a surprisingly touching show. I was like, you guys tricked me into having feelings on television again."

Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs immediately following an all-new episode of the flagship series' 12th season -- featuring Trixie's fellow Wisconsin queen, Jaida Essence Hall. "Jaida and I have been doing drag since we were both like 20," she said. "It's hard to see anybody really beating her, because she's good at everything."

"Jaida used to come shop for makeup at my counter when I worked at the MAC counter," Trixie recalled. "And literally, Jaida has looked like this since she came out of the box. There's been no improvement. She's been the most beautiful drag queen in Milwaukee forever."

While Trixie is making the best of her time at home, she is as ready as anyone to make her grand return to the real world. "I miss going out to the gay bar and watching drag queens getting drunk. Is that sad? I'm 30," she deadpans. "I also miss feeling famous. I miss going places and having people recognize me. Like, I'm going to go to the Apple Store, Forever 21, all the gay hot spots to get noticed when this is over."

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Friday at 9:30 p.m. on VH1.