Tucker Carlson Told Colleagues He'd 'See Them on Monday' After Final Show at Fox News, Source Says

After the stunning announcement that Tucker Carlson had parted ways with Fox News, more details are emerging about the primetime host's sudden departure.

In a statement issued by Fox News on Monday, Carlson and the network "agreed to part ways" after 14 years. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," read the network's statement in part. His last episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the primetime program he hosted since 2016, was Friday.

A source tells ET that Carlson's exit from Fox News came as a shock to those who worked closely with the controversial host.

“Colleagues of Tucker are shocked and many found out about the news like the rest of the world, on Twitter," the source says. "Tucker made no indication he was leaving to anyone and on Friday told everyone he’d see them Monday for a new show. People at Fox News are looking for answers as to what happened and are waiting to hear.”

Carlson joined Fox News in 2009 as a contributor. In 2016, the TV personality began hosting his daily primetime show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

News of Carlson's departure comes almost a week after Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems agreed to settle a $1.6 billion defamation case brought against the network that falsely claimed Dominion helped rig the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

Dominion's lawyers said that Fox News would pay $787.5 million to settle the lawsuit soon after Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced that the "case has been resolved."