Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra have called it quits. The couple of nearly eight months, who became the source of split rumors when they unfollowed each other on Instagram last week, are officially done, multiple outlets report.

ET has reached out to Cameron and Kendra for comment.

The 28-year-old Bachelorette alum and his 27-year-old model girlfriend met after he slid into her DMs. They publicly sparked romance rumors in January, following a New York City outing.

"The first date was a great date, the best date I've ever had," Cameron said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in July. "We went to a restaurant. We sat there and talked for hours. We couldn't even look at the menu. I just told the lady, 'Just bring whatever.' We talked, hung out, we sat there for four hours. I had a great time."

In a February interview with ET, Cameron did not comment on his relationship specifically, but did say that he was "extremely happy" and noted that "things are going great right now."

During his WWHL appearance, Cameron said he was "very in love" with Kendra.

"She said, 'I love you,' then I came later. It's always better to come second, right?" he said with a laugh. "She crushed it. She killed it. I wanted to say it, but I was still scared. I knew I loved her."

Prior to his romance with Kendra, Cameron was linked to Gigi Hadid in 2019.

Before that, Cameron was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. When Brown called it quits with her winner, Jed Wyatt, she and Cameron briefly reunited. They sparked renewed romance rumors in 2020, when they quarantined together as part of a group, but both insisted that they were just friends.