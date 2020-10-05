Tyler Cameron on the 'Silver Lining' of Quarantining With His Brothers After Their Mom's Death (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron is grateful to be there for his brothers as they mourn the death of their mom, Andrea.

The Bachelorette star's mother died of a brain aneurysm earlier this year. Cameron flew down from New York City to his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, to be with his family during the difficult time, and has stayed there, quarantining in his mom's home amid the coronavirus pandemic. As he told ET's Lauren Zima, being so close to his brothers has been a "silver lining," as they lean on each other amid the tough times -- including their first Mother's Day without their mom.

"Easter was tough, so I can only imagine what [Mother's Day] is gonna be," Cameron said on Friday. "But we are going to make the most of the day. We're going to honor her, we're going to celebrate her."

"That's the most important thing -- we're going to celebrate her and be grateful for the years we had with her," he added.

Cameron, a general contractor, said he always wanted to surprise his mom and remodel her house. "I still owe it to my little brothers, just to remodel it for them now and make sure they have a place they can always call home," he shared. "So, that's my goal right now."

One of Cameron's younger brothers, Ryan, is a student at Florida Atlantic University, and has been all over their Quarantine Crew TikTok videos. His other younger brother, Austin, is a Florida State University alum and is in the Army.

"It's the silver lining within all of this, is that although it was tragic what happened to my mother, I couldn't imagine being back in New York," Cameron told ET. "I've seen the challenges and the tough times that they've faced, because I got to be here."

"So, the silver lining is that I'm grateful I've been able to be here and be there for them... because I couldn't imagine them being alone right now and myself being alone either," he shared.

Cameron also has the company of his rescue dog, Harley. A huge dog lover, he couldn't be more excited for the launch of his new Quibi show, Barkitecture, in which he teams up with Delia Kenza to build customized dog houses for celebs like Joel McHale, Kyle Richards and more.

"I'm a big dog lover and my background is construction, so when this opportunity came [along, I said], 'I want to be a part of this opportunity anyway I can.' And it just worked out," Cameron said. "I'm so excited to share it with you guys. It's just so much fun, and it's just a fun cute show and for all dog lovers out there."

"The build is about five days and with all the materials supplies, it's pretty pricey," he teased of what fans can look forward to. "But, I mean, they're worth it. They’re beautiful -- and anything for our pups, right?"

Barkitecture premieres Monday on Quibi. See more on Cameron in the video below.