Tyler Perry Donates $100,000 to Legal Defense Fund for Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend

Tyler Perry is showing his support for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend in his legal battle. The filmmaker recently directed some of his sizable financial resources toward Kenneth Walker's cause.

A source confirms to ET that Perry recently donated $100,000 to Walker's defense fund.

The donations were made in four parts to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Walker's civil case, according to TMZ, who first reported.

Perry reportedly made two $10,000 donations, followed by a $50,000 donation and then $30,000, which was reportedly the GoFundMe page's total goal.

Walker is preparing to go to court as the defendant in a lawsuit filed by Louisville, Kentucky police officer Jonathan Mattingly.

Taylor, Walker's girlfriend, was shot and killed in her bed by plain clothes police officers in Louisville on March 13. Walker claims the officers entered without identifying themselves, and fired a warning shot at men he believed were intruders. The officers involved denied Walkers' claim, and allege that they did identify themselves before entering.

Mattingly was shot in the leg, allegedly by one of Walker's warning shots -- although it has not been conclusively proven that the bullet that struck Mattingly was fired from Walker's gun. Officers responded by firing 32 shots, striking Taylor six times.

Walker was arrested and faced charges of first-degree assault as well as attempted murder of a police officer, although the charges were later dropped entirely.

Mattingly is suing Walker for emotional distress and trauma over being shot in the leg.

Perry has been making headlines for his charitable and philanthropic efforts in recent months. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the 51-year-old producer donated meals to 5,000 families in Atlanta, Georgia.

Perry also paid for Rayshard Brooks' funeral, as well as his four children's college education, after Brooks was fatally shot by police in Atlanta in June. See the video below to hear more.