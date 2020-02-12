Tyrese Gibson Says He and Dwayne Johnson Have 'Peaced Up' After Feud

Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson are all good. During an appearance on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, the singer revealed that he and "The Rock" have "peaced up" following their feud .

"Me and The Rock peaced up, by the way. We talked for like, four hours about three weeks ago," he said, adding that their conversation was "great."

Gibson previously slammed Johnson publicly for making his Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, and blamed him for being the reason the franchise’s ninth film had a delayed release date.

The singer appeared to put the feud behind him in July 2018, acknowledging on Van Lathan's The Red Pill podcast that it was "unprofessional" to have publicly called Johnson out. He also blamed his behavior on psychiatric medication he was taking at the time.

Johnson, meanwhile, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2018 that the beef was "disappointing" and "one-sided," and that he had no reason to talk to Gibson. Things died down for a bit, until August 2019, when Hobbs & Shaw was released. Gibson took to Instagram to slam the movie's box office numbers. (The film was No. 1 on its opening weekend -- taking in $60.8 million domestically and $120 million internationally -- but was the action franchise's lowest opening since 2006's The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift.)

In his interview with Horowitz, Gibson opened up about why he was so upset with Johnson over the spinoff.

"What's interesting about the Fast and the Furious is it's not about any of us individually," he said. "We're like the UN at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theater and say 'he and she looks like me.'"

Gibson added that he couldn't see himself making a spinoff "about me." "That's been really strange," he said.

