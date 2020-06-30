Up to 50% Off Vera Bradley bags at the Amazon Summer Sale

Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon Summer Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles.

The Big Style Sale for Amazon continues to offer amazing deals and seasonally relevant deals on designers such as Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs offering select styles at a discounted price at up to 80% off.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley deals from the Amazon Summer Sale.