Up to 60% Off Designer Shoes at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Savings on See by Chloe, Lucky and Sorel

Summer shoe sale! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is here (in lieu of Amazon Prime Day), and tons of top footwear brands offering select styles for a fraction of their regular price at this sales event.

Adidas, Frye, Schutz, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, New Balance, Steve Madden, Superga and Aldo are just some of the shoe brands we love that are currently offering deep discounts at the summer sale event. Whether you're looking for new sneakers or a summer-ready pair of espadrilles, you'll find loads of huge discounts once you start browsing the shoes on offer at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories tonight including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, the best shoe markdowns and deep discounts including sandals and sneaker picks available right now at the Amazon Summer Sale.