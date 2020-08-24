Usain Bolt Goes Into Lockdown After Taking Coronavirus Test

Usain Bolt is playing it safe after taking his coronavirus test. The 34-year-old Jamaican sprinter took to Instagram on Monday to address the reports that he had contracted the coronavirus.

"I saw on social media it said I'm confirmed of COVID-19. I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work," Bolt clarifies in the video, which was taken from bed. "I'm trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in and stay away from my friends. I'm also having no symptoms. I'm going to quarantine myself and wait confirmation to see what is the protocol."

Bolt, who recently celebrated his 34th birthday with a large party, also adds, "I'm going to call my friends and tell them that anyone who come in contact with me, just to be safe, should quarantine and just to take it easy."

ET spoke with Bolt in July, where he talked about how the pandemic has impacted his life.

"I was traveling so much, so I actually got a break from traveling," the new dad told ET. "At the start I was like, yes, I got a break. Now I really want to get back into the world and consider doing things and help."

Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, welcomed their daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, in May.

"It's actually my girlfriend, Kasi, that came up with the name. We sat down and went through a few names and she was like, 'I really love Olympia,'" he explained to ET. "I was like, 'I feel like you're going to put pressure on her.' ... I actually warned her and she's like, 'No, this is what I like.'"