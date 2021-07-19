Usher on New Las Vegas Residency and Preparing for Baby No. 4 (Exclusive)

It's all good in Usher's world. As he awaits the arrival of his fourth child, the 42-year-old singer is back on stage performing for fans -- and dished about it all to ET's Lauren Zima.

"I was really overwhelmed," Usher admitted of returning to the stage for opening night on Friday. "One, looking out in the audience to see my fans, but to have my actual family here with me, my mother was in the house, my children were there, my agents were there, managers, old and new, accountants, lawyers, all of the people who have been a part of this incredible process of transition were there... and I'm like, 'Man, we made it and we're back open.'"

"I think this pandemic gave us an opportunity to really value the things and people around us, to see each other, and in that moment, that's what I felt," he added. "I felt the celebration and I was the soundtrack for that celebration."

Usher: The Las Vegas Residency at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace is the first new headlining show to open in Vegas in over a year, and the performer couldn't be happier about that fact, especially with his family's support.

The singer shares two sons, 13-year-old Usher V and 12-year-old Naviyd, with ex-wife Tameka Foster. He welcomed a baby girl, Sovereign, with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in September 2020, and the couple are currently expecting their second child together.

Usher and Jenn debuted her baby bump at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May, soon after the GRAMMY winner played coy in an ET interview about expanding his family.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"The privacy that I hope that my family can have is one that I try my hardest to savor as much as I possibly can," Usher explained. "They didn't give up their anonymity, so I try my hardest to be as protective and sensitive."

"That's a moment we were waiting to reveal. It wasn't that I was keeping anything from you guys, because eventually you would find out. The baby has to come out," he pointed out, laughing.

For now, Usher said he's enjoying "the little girl that I have and the knucklehead boys that I have."

"Sovereign Beau is almost 1. She's 9 months, yeah," he gushed. "Her first word was 'Dada.' That's the coolest... and the coolest thing happened on Mother's Day, she said 'Mama.'"

"She's the joy that I get to receive every morning that I wake up," Usher added.

