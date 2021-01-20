Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Your Loved Ones

Nothing says "I love you" quite like sending sweet treats for Valentine's Day!

With the romantic holiday less than a month away, it's time to start shopping for Valentine's Day gifts to be delivered in time for February 14.

ET Style has selected the best chocolate and other dessert gifts for loved ones. From an assorted chocolate box to a beautiful rose vanilla cake, we've gathered sugary treats that'll satisfy any sweet tooth in your life -- whether you'r gifting your sweetheart, parents or best friends.

Shop our top picks of Valentine's chocolate and sweet gifts below.

Godiva

An assorted box of Valentine's Day chocolates is a staple for the holiday. This Godiva chocolate box has 36 pieces of dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate candy.

$49.95 AT GODIVA

Simply Chocolate

Simply Chocolate offers a variety of sweet treat gifts. This Valentine's candy tin comes with dessert favorites such as chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel pecan clusters and peanut butter cups.

$39.99 AT SIMPLY CHOCOLATE

Harry & David

Harry & David

>Harry & David

If your loved one doesn't like chocolate, opt for this beautiful rose cake from Harry & David instead. This decadent dessert is a three-layer vanilla cake with raspberry filling and buttercream roses on top.

$79.99 AT HARRY & DAVID

Ghirardelli

For the caramel and chocolate lover, this pink heart shaped box of caramel and chocolate heart duets from Ghirardelli is perfect.

$13.95 AT GHIRARDELLI

Mouth

The Mouth Candy Land gift basket has got everything for the sweet tooth from independent candy brands, including gummies, chocolates, marshmallows and popcorn.

$122 AT MOUTH

Uncommon Goods

These delicious "I Love You" vanilla shortbread cookies by DeLight Patisserie are an adorable alternative to chocolate.

$39 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Ethel M

A 24-piece collection of truffles from Ethel M. The premium chocolate bites are filled with honey, espresso, white chocolate, milk chocolate, cinnamon pecan and dark chocolate ganache cream.

Shari's Berries

Chocolate covered strawberries are a classic Valentine's Day gift. We love these luxurious berries covered with champagne-infused white and pink chocolate sprinkled with sugar.

$39.99 AT SHARI'S BERRIES