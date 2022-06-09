Valerie Bertinelli Is Done Looking for Love: 'Gonna Be More Than Happy to Be Happily Divorced'

Haddaway once asked "What Is Love" in his iconic 1993 hit single, and for Valerie Bertinelli, the answer's crystal clear now more than ever -- it's nonexistent, and she hopes to keep it that way.

The 62-year-old actress spoke with Hoda Kotb Thursday on the Today show and, in very blunt terms, said she's done with love, hoping to live happily ever after as a divorcee. Bertinelli, who is in the middle of a contentious divorce with her estranged husband, Tom Vitale, didn't hold back about where she sees her love life in the future.

"I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," she said matter of factly. "I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."

For what it's worth, Bertinelli didn't sound grim about it at all. In fact, Kotb continued to press, asking the Food Network star if she sees herself looking for love again, and Bertinelli doubled down.

"Oh god, no," she responded. As for why, well, again, she's in the middle of a tumultuous divorce, and that's clearly weighing on her.

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks," she explained. "I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past."

The comments come just days after Vitale filed legal documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking spousal support. According to those documents, obtained by ET, Vitale is also asking that the court's ability to award support to Bertinelli be terminated. He also requested that Bertinelli pay attorney's fees and costs. And the legal drama goes beyond that. Vitale asked the court for a "determination as to the validity of the Prenuptial Agreement dated December 21, 2010 and/or that any provisions are unconscionable."

Bertinelli filed for divorce earlier this year, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup. Bertinelli married Vitale, a financial planner, in January of 2011 after dating for several years. The couple does not have any children together.

Bertinelli married the late rock legend Eddie Van Halen in 1981, until they divorced in 2007, though she recently referred to him as her "soul mate." They share son, Wolfgang, 30.