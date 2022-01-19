Valerie Bertinelli Remembers Her 'Hot in Cleveland' Co-Star Betty White (Exclusive)

Valerie Bertinelli is revealing her favorite thing about Betty White. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the actress about her late Hot in Cleveland co-star and how she'll be remembered. White died on New Year's Eve after suffering a stroke six days prior. She was 99.

"She just oozed kindness," Bertinelli said of White. "It wasn't a struggle for her, it was just that's who she was. She was a kind, kind human being."

"I am not sad for her, I mean, I am so happy. It's always harder for us that are left here behind, but she is with Allen now," Bertinelli added of White's late husband, Allen Ludden, who died in 1981.

Bertinelli and White, along with Wendie Malick and Jane Leeves, starred on Hot in Cleveland, a TV Land sitcom, from 2010 to 2015. Bertinelli told ET she found great comfort in something Malick told her following White's death.

"Wendy Malick said something really lovely, she said, 'You know damn well Allen was sitting on the rainbow bridge and all of her animals throughout all of her life are sitting there waiting for her too,'" Bertinelli recalled. "I could just see Betty's face light up and those dimples getting deeper. That is what made her happy."

Bertinelli previously paid tribute to White on Instagram, writing, "Rest In Peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now."

Following White's death, Bertinelli told ET that she's focused on enjoying life as it comes, instead of fretting over the future. It's a topic she explores in her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.

"I [was] always worried about the destination and getting there, and you know what? There is no destination," she said. "Like the old adage says, 'It's all in the journey.' It truly is… I am not a light switch kind of girl. Things don't just happen for me. I am more of like a dimmer, slowly going on. And the dimmer is getting brighter."

Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today is out now.