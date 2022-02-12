Van Jefferson Welcomes Baby No. 2 Immediately After Winning Super Bowl LVI

Van Jefferson had a night to remember. Just after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Van became a dad of two when his wife, Samaria Jefferson, delivered a baby boy.

Van announced the news on his Instagram Story, sharing a shot of himself cradling the newborn. The 25-year-old wide receiver also celebrated his new arrival in an Instagram Live Sunday night.

"It was a great day, bro," he said, per ESPN. "I got three prizes today -- my wife, my son and the Super Bowl."

Van and Samaria, his high school sweetheart, are already parents to a 5-year-old daughter, Bella.

Instagram / Van Jefferson

Prior to the birth, Samaria was posting pics from the big game on her Instagram Story. She also shared an interview she gave to The Athletic, in which she said she was going to "pray to God my water doesn't break" during the game.

Shortly thereafter, though, a Rams spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that Samaria left SoFi Stadium on a stretcher when she went into labor.

In her interview with The Athletic, Samaria, whose due date was Feb. 17, said she was going to try to "stay calm" during the Super Bowl.

"I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything," she said. "I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100 percent."

Samaria additionally told the outlet that, if she did happen to go into labor during the big game, her husband was not to be told, despite his protests.

"He is going to play. He is going to keep playing. I said, 'You play, I’ll see you at the hospital afterwards.' That’s what it is," she explained. "I will never take that moment away from him. I want to see him glorify God on the field that day."

"Knowing Van and how he is so caring, he just worries so much about me and the kids… If I did tell him or someone told him during the game, he would come off that field," Samaria added. "We’re saying, 'Hey, you go play. We’ll see you after.'"