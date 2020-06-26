'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Scheana Shay just shared some heartbreaking news with her fans this week. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed on her Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast that she suffered a miscarriage after a "miracle" pregnancy.

"So a few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant," the 35-year-old reality star began. "And for those of you who have followed my fertility journey, I’m freezing my eggs. The last year and a half, I did two rounds, one in January, one in July, and I didn’t think that I could get pregnant on my own."

While doctors told her that it would be "close to impossible" for her to get pregnant, she missed her period and didn't think much of it until a Tarot card reader told her that she "has a child today if [she] wants it." Thinking that she meant her frozen eggs, Shay nevertheless decided to call her boyfriend, Brock Davies, and take a test.

Shay said she was so shocked that her first test came back positive, she decided to take three more, which were all positive. She then took a blood test and a doctor confirmed that she was pregnant.

Naturally, Shay was excited, and she and her family were ready to tell her dad the happy news on Father's Day. However, on Davies' birthday, she felt off.

“We get home from dinner and not to be graphic, but I went to the bathroom and there was blood. And I know that it’s normal to spot in the first trimester," she shared. "So I’m like, ‘OK, this is more than I would like to see. But like, I’m OK. I’m OK. Like, it’s going to be OK.'”

But things weren't OK and she started bleeding non-stop. After going to her OB last week, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat.

"There was just nothing progressing, nothing growing inside. There were just parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t," she said, choking up. "So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited and then to just, like, be excited for a few weeks and then it’s just, like, gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process."

"Now, I'm just home, waiting to naturally miscarry," she continued as she cried. "[I] have to go back to my doctor this week so we can do another ultrasound because now I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal, but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mind f**k, because I know there’s nothing progressing but there’s still something there and I haven’t passed it yet. So I have to go back on Friday and find out exactly what’s going on and what the next steps are."

She continued by explaining that "we got so excited for something that isn't happening anymore."

"I knew that I wanted to tell my story," she expressed. "I know that now, I want this more than anything…But the second that test said positive, I've never been so excited for something in my life."

ET spoke with Shay in January 2019 after she had her eggs retrieved and frozen. At the time, she explained why it was the perfect time to do so.

“It's been on my mind for the last two and a half years,” she noted. “I just didn't have time to do it until now and once we finished filming [season 7 of Vanderpump Rules], I did my traveling in October. I went to Iceland, I did all these amazing things, I was like, 'OK, you know what? Now's the time, I'm doing it now. If I don't do it now, I'm never gonna do it. I'm gonna keep talking about it.' So, I just woke up one day, stopped birth control and decided I'm doing this now.”

As for her relationship with Davies, in March of this year, Shay gushed about her beau, telling ET that the Australian fitness entrepreneur is her "true love." Shay and Davies have been together for about nine months. The two first met at a music festival, with him having no idea who she was, something she says has been a blessing.

"I genuinely feel this is the only real 'true love' relationship I’ve ever been in, so I would love to show that," she said of putting their love on screen. "But, at the same time, I want to keep him as far away from all of it, because, you know, one little Aussie joke and that will be the whole season!"

