Vanessa Bryant Calls Youngest Daughter Capri 'Daddy and Gigi's Twin' in Sweet Family Pics

Vanessa Bryant is gushing over her youngest child. The 38-year-old mom took to Instagram this week to share a photo of her 1-year-old daughter, Capri.

In the sweet pic, Capri, wearing jeans and a pink shirt, looks off into the distance as she sits outside.

"It’s the KOBE stare for me~Capri Kobe. Daddy and Gigi’s twin," Vanessa captioned the pic, referencing her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, both of whom died in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

In addition to Capri and Gigi, Vanessa and Kobe share daughters Bianka, 4, and Natalia, 18.

On Wednesday, Vanessa shared a video and more pics of Capri spending time at the beach. During the beach day, the tot, wearing a blue-and-white tutu dress, relaxed on a towel, looked out at the ocean and giggled in delight as she played.

Bianka enjoyed the beach day too, with Vanessa sharing shots of her older daughter, wearing a blue-and-white floral dress that coordinated with Capri's, flying a kite.

The time at the beach came after Vanessa and her daughters spent Easter with their pals, Russell and Ciara Wilson, who hosted a party complete with a bouncy house, a visit from the Easter Bunny, ice cream and more.

