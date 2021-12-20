Vanessa Bryant Keeps Up 'Christmas Tradition' Of Ice Skating at Rockefeller Center With Kids & La La Anthony

Christmas in the big apple! Vanessa Bryant and her daughters took to New York City to ring in the holidays with some ice skating.

Vanessa and her girls -- Natalia, 18, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2 -- were joined by family friend La La Anthony as the took to the ice in the iconic Rockefeller Center skating rink.

Vanessa shared a photo of herself, her daughters and La La standing on the ice, in front of the famous golden Rockefeller Center Prometheus statue.

In the photo, Natalia and Vanessa are standing behind Bianka and Capri, who are learning how to skate on kid-friendly penguin ski toys. Meanwhile, La La appears to have one of the penguin ski toys all to herself.

"@rockefellercenter Christmas Tradition with my girls 🌲❤️⛸⛸❄️" Vanessa captioned the cheery post.

As it turns out, it seems La La might not exactly know how to ice skate -- as evidenced by a post she shared (and Vanessa later reposted) showing her attempt at skating with the penguin learning tool.

"This is the type of s**t @vanessabryant convinces me to do," La La posted, which Vanessa reshared and captioned, "I love you @lala 🥰"

Later, Vanessa shared a special message for her bestie, alongside a video she took of La La trying her hardest to stay up on her feet while on the ice.

"Get you a friend that loves you and is down for all of your crazy ideas… I love you @lala (btw~ I’m laughing with you)," Vanessa wrote.