Vanessa Bryant Posts Message of Gratitude for Kobe Bryant Day: 'It Takes a Village'

Vanessa Bryant is thankful for the support she received on Kobe Bryant Day. The 38-year-old widow of the late NBA star took to Instagram on Monday to share a pic at the conclusion of the first annual day in honor of Kobe, which was declared in Orange County.

In the image, Vanessa smiles with her youngest daughter, 1-year-old Capri, alongside her pal, Ciara, and her 6-year-old son, Future.

"It takes a village," Vanessa captioned her post. "Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time."

While the Bryants' youngest daughter posed for a pic with her mom and family friends, Vanessa and Kobe's oldest daughter, 17-year-old Natalia, celebrated the start of her senior year of high school.

Vanessa shared a pic of a grinning Natalia on her first day of social distancing learning, which fell on Kobe Bryant Day. Holding up a sign that reads, "This year looks different, but I will succeed," Natalia is all smiles in a blue-and-pink tie-dye sweat suit.

Kobe Bryant Day came one day after what would have been Kobe's 42nd birthday. In a heartbreaking post on Sunday, Vanessa paid tribute to her late husband and daughter, writing that "it should've been me" who died.

"I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare," she wrote in part. "I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should’ve been me."

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January. He was 41.