Vice President Mike Pence Tests Negative for COVID-19 Following President Donald Trump's Diagnosis

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, have both tested negative for COVID-19, according to his press secretary.

On Friday morning, Devin O'Malley, the vice president's press secretary, said in a tweet, "As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery."

This comes after the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus after spending time with counselor and confidant Hope Hicks, who also tested positive.

President Trump tweeted the news overnight on Thursday, writing, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

The Vice President also tweeted his support to President Trump, writing, "Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania."

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, also released statements on Friday wishing President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," Biden tweeted. "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

Harris added, "Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts."

