Victoria Beckham Celebrates David Beckham's 47th Birthday With Must-See Cake

David Beckham celebrated his 47th birthday on Monday with a yacht-themed cake -- courtesy of the former soccer star’s wife, Victoria Beckham, who shared a video of it on her Instagram Stories.

The designer panned her camera around a cake that was in the shape of a yacht, that featured little figures of the Beckham family including their children, Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

In another part of the cake, Victoria and David -- complete with his tattoos -- sit hand and hand next to each other, while in the water, the cake spells, “Dear Dad, we all love you so much. Happy Birthday,” signed Victoria and their children. Next to the words is a headless Cruz, who is riding a jet ski.

In another video, Victoria reveals that Cruz's head managed to make it to the top of the boat.

In honor of her husband’s birthday, Victoria shared a series of Instagram posts dedicated to her love.

“I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday 💕💕💕💕,” she wrote next to a photo of her and David holding hands on the beach and lounging on a boat.

“Happy birthday @davidbeckham the best daddy!!! We all love you so much!! So many kisses from us all!!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🥳🎂🎉,” the mother of four wrote in a follow-up post that led with a picture of David sitting on the beach with their 10-year-old daughter, Harper, and a picture of him with their son, Romeo.

Victoria also gave her followers a look at just how hard the birthday boy is celebrating by posting a video of him and their son, Cruz, dancing and singing along to Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.”

The couple’s older children also shared birthday wishes for their father on social media. Brooklyn posted a throwback picture of him and his father at a Los Angeles Lakers game with the caption, "Happy Birthday old man. Xx @davidbeckham Love you.”

Romeo shared a photo of him and his dad sitting side by side, on a boat, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD, I love you so much thank you for everything, have the best day ♥️♥️ @davidbeckham."

Meanwhile, Cruz took to his Stories to share a picture of his dad from his celebrations with a series of party emojis.

David's birthday comes just a couple of weeks after he celebrated his wife’s birthday with a romantic tribute.