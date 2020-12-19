Victoria Beckham Shares Hilarious Bloopers From Family Christmas Card Shoot -- and Her Famous Friends Relate

Victoria Beckham had a tough time wrangling her kids and their dogs for a Christmas card photoshoot. The fashion designer posted hilarious bloopers from her attempt at getting a perfect snap of her and David Beckham's children; Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

The video begins with Victoria asking Brooklyn, who's wearing a white T-shirt and beige shorts, if he's sure he doesn't "want to put trousers on." She also shows off Cruz's Borat Christmas sweater, saying, "Excellent, that sums up your personality." And at one point, Victoria yells, "Pick up the dog!" as one of the furry pups runs all over the place.

"The making of… never work with kids or animals!! 😂😂 Love you @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," Victoria captioned the clip.

Victoria's famous friends like Spice Girl Emma Bunton wrote, "Laughed out loud!!!"

Reese Witherspoon also commented that she could relate to Victoria's situation, adding, "This is MY LIFE!!!"



Victoria did end up posting her Christmas pic. Needless to say, the dogs don't appear in the final shot. It did, however, include Cruz and Brooklyn donning cartoon devil's horns, Romeo with reindeer antlers and Harper with a Santa hat.

"Kisses at Christmas! Lots of love from all of us," she wrote.

