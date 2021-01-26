'Vikings: Valhalla': Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter and More to Star in Netflix Spinoff

Skol! The cast of Vikings: Valhalla is shaping up!

Netflix announced the first 10 cast members to be joining the Vikings spinoff on Tuesday. Sam Corlett (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Frida Gustavsson (Swoon), Leo Suter (The Liberator), Bradley Freegard (Keeping Faith), Jóhannes Jóhannesson (Cursed), Laura Berlin (Immenhof -- The Adventure of a Summer), David Oakes (The Pillars of the Earth) and Caroline Henderson (Tuya Siempre) will star in the series. Pollyanna McIntosh and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen will have recurring roles.

Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 years after the events of Vikings, and chronicles the adventures of Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror.

In a December interview with ET, Vikings creator (and executive producer on Valhalla) Michael Hirst revealed that the spinoff had been shooting the first season in Ireland "in a COVID-friendly way."

"They took over whole hotels so they could isolate the actors," he said.

Jeb Stuart will serve as writer and showrunner of the series. "Jeb Stuart is much more of a thriller writer, I think. It is going to be different, but it looks wonderful, I must say," Hirst teased. "I've been watching it as they've been shooting it -- it's going to be wonderful, and of course it's a great tribute to the show that Netflix wanted to have a spinoff to it."

"That's something to look forward to," he added.

See character descriptions below.

Corlett plays Leif Eriksson, a Greenlander, raised on the outer fringes of the known world, who comes from a tightlyknit family steeped in the old pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.

Gustavsson plays Freydis Eriksdotter, a character who is fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, and a staunch believer in the “old gods.” Like her brother, Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

Suter plays Harald Sigurdsson, who was born into Viking nobility. He is one of the last Viking berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome, he is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians.

Freegard plays King Caunte, the King of Denmark. A wise, savvy and ruthless Viking leader. Keeps his friends close and enemies closer. His ambitions will mold the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age.

Jóhannesson plays Olaf Haraldson, Harald’s older half-brother. He is physically huge and ambitious; he is a stern and unforgiving Viking. Olaf is an “Old Testament” Christian.

Berlin plays Emma of Normandy, the young, ambitious woman from the Norman court and of Viking blood. Politically astute, and one of the wealthiest women in Europe.

Oakes plays Earl Godwin, the ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England. Born on the political fringes, his cunning ways get him far.

Henderson plays Jarl Haakon, a great warrior and tolerant leader. Haakon rules Kattegat with a steady hand. Though Pagan, she has managed to keep Kattegat a city open to all faiths in a challenging time. She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who is drawn to her wisdom.

Pollyanna McIntosh plays Queen Ælfgifu. Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark has a hand to play in the political power struggles unfolding in Northern Europe. She uses her charm and guile to great effect as she promotes the interests of her Mercian homeland and tries to assert herself in Canute's growing power structure.

Nissen plays Jarl Kåre, who presents a threat to the old pagan ways.